Player of the Year
LeQuint Allen

LeQuint Allen

Millville

6-0 180 Sr. RB/DB

Allen led Millville to the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV regional titles. The Syracuse recruit rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes.

