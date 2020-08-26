Upon completion of the $25 million acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City from Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. intends to embark on an ambitious capital improvement plan and aggressive marketing strategy with hopes of returning the Boardwalk casino to its former eminence.
Robert Declementi was covered in blood early Saturday morning in his Brigantine home, with his wife unconscious and bleeding from her head, when he told police she had cheated on him with someone from Applebee's, court documents show. Declementi, 36, has been charged with murder, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a $40.1 billion revised 2021 state budget Tuesday at Rutgers University that relies on $4 billion in borrowing, $1 billion in new taxes and other revenues and $1.25 billion in spending reductions and other savings. The governor's budget now goes to the state Legislature for potential changes and passage by Oct. 1.
The Pleasantville High School football program must scramble to find a new head coach again before the shortened season starts Oct. 2. Kyle Klein, who was appointed coach in February, stepped down from the position Friday, he and Greyhounds athletic director Stephen Townsend confirmed via text messages to The Press of Atlantic City.
The cause of death for Atlantic City police Officer Richard Link has been determined to be suicide by gunshot wound, police said Tuesday. Link, 29, of Brigantine, was found dead Saturday in his car in Galloway Township, police said. The autopsy was conducted by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.