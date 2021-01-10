Plans for beachfront restaurant to be heard in Avalon

AVALON — A plan for a new, expanded restaurant at the site of one of the two existing businesses on Cape May County’s smallest boardwalk is getting mixed reviews.

While the plan is set to come before the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday, some residents say they’d rather keep the area’s old-school feel alone, while others relish a change and new possibilities.

A revised application for 2800 Boardwalk from TK Holdings, wholly owned by former Philadelphia Flyers star Tim Kerr, calls for a new restaurant with seating on an upstairs deck where there is now a pizza place, an arcade and ice cream shop.

Kerr, a Realtor in town and founder of the annual Tim Kerr Run fundraiser, did not respond to requests for an interview about the plan, nor did Cory Gilman, an attorney representing him on the application.

According to the plans filed with the city, the restaurant would cover the same footprint of the existing building, set in Avalon’s wide dunes on the ocean side of the Boardwalk. The proposal calls for 130 seats inside, and an additional 168 seats on an open-air rooftop deck. A section of a second floor would be enclosed, as presented in the plans.

The ice cream business would stay, according to the proposal.