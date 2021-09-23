PJ Buckets

Choice of 5 Soups of Day
115 N. Dorset Ave. // PJBuckets.com
Soup’s on at this Ventnor seafood hotspot. Guests with 50 Bites lanyards can choose from a list of soups of the day that may include lobster bisque, New England or Manhattan clam chowders, Maryland crab soup or chunky matzo ball soup. Not all soups available on all days.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today