Pizza perfection: Easy, homemade dough and sauce recipes

Basic Pizza Dough

Like most yeasted dough recipes, there is an easy way and a hard way to achieve success with homemade dough. The hard way includes a multi-day fermentation process that begins with years-old sourdough starter with a little additional active dry yeast added in.

The easy way, outlined below, comes together in a few hours. For a tangier crust flavor, allow the dough to rise overnight in the refrigerator, then rest it at room temperature for 45 minutes before forming.

Once you have your crust and sauce ready, preheat your oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. After 30 minutes, reduce heat to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the pizza crust is slightly golden and the cheese — if using — is melty.

Makes: 2 pounds, enough 2, 12-inch pizzas or 3, 8-inch pizzas

INGREDIENTS

2 packets (1/4 oz each) active dry yeast

2 Tbsp sugar

3 Tbsp olive oil, divided

2 tsp kosher salt

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface*

DIRECTIONS

Pour 1 1/2 cups warm water (not hot!) into a large bowl, then add the sugar and stir, mostly to dissolve the sugar. Sprinkle the yeast over the top of the water-sugar mixture. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and whisk with a fork to combine.

In a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer), combine the salt and flour. Add the water and yeast mixture and stir together until a sticky dough forms. Knead the dough (by hand or with the machine) for 10 minutes, or until the dough is smooth and does not tear when stretched, and when it springs back slowly when pressed with a finger.

Add the remaining olive oil to a clean, large bowl. Add the dough ball and rotate in the bowl so it's covered in olive oil. Cover the bowl with a damp towel, beeswax wrap, a bowl cover or plastic wrap and place in a warm, draft-free place until the dough has doubled in size (about 1 hour).**

Punch the dough down to release gas bubbles and allow it to sit for 5 minutes before forming. Work slowly to form your pizza base from your dough, taking care not to tear the dough. Form into a skillet or a deep-dish pizza pan.

*For a chewier, stronger crust, use half all-purpose flour and half high-gluten bread flour. The dough can be frozen, tightly wrapped in beeswax wrap or plastic wrap and stored in a freezer-safe zip-top bag.

** If you plan to make 2 or 3 pizzas, cut your dough into the appropriate portions and form into balls. Lightly grease a baking sheet with olive oil, then place the dough balls on the baking sheet with several inches of space between them. Drizzle them with enough oil to lightly coat. Cover the balls and baking sheet as instructed, allowing them to rise until about doubled in size.