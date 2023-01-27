Pizza perfection: Easy, homemade dough and sauce recipes

Looking to whip up restaurant-style pizza from your own kitchen? The key to a good homemade pie is a perfectly chewable crust — and an even better sauce.
For even more master tips on achieving the perfect dough to sauce combo, check out these pizza pointers from expert pizzaiolo Rocco DeFazio, of DeFazio's import store and pizzeria in Troy, N.Y.
Basic Pizza Dough
Like most yeasted dough recipes, there is an easy way and a hard way to achieve success with homemade dough. The hard way includes a multi-day fermentation process that begins with years-old sourdough starter with a little additional active dry yeast added in.
The easy way, outlined below, comes together in a few hours. For a tangier crust flavor, allow the dough to rise overnight in the refrigerator, then rest it at room temperature for 45 minutes before forming.
Once you have your crust and sauce ready, preheat your oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. After 30 minutes, reduce heat to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the pizza crust is slightly golden and the cheese — if using — is melty.
Makes: 2 pounds, enough 2, 12-inch pizzas or 3, 8-inch pizzas
INGREDIENTS
2 packets (1/4 oz each) active dry yeast
2 Tbsp sugar
3 Tbsp olive oil, divided
2 tsp kosher salt
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface*
DIRECTIONS
Pour 1 1/2 cups warm water (not hot!) into a large bowl, then add the sugar and stir, mostly to dissolve the sugar. Sprinkle the yeast over the top of the water-sugar mixture. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and whisk with a fork to combine.
In a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer), combine the salt and flour. Add the water and yeast mixture and stir together until a sticky dough forms. Knead the dough (by hand or with the machine) for 10 minutes, or until the dough is smooth and does not tear when stretched, and when it springs back slowly when pressed with a finger.
Add the remaining olive oil to a clean, large bowl. Add the dough ball and rotate in the bowl so it's covered in olive oil. Cover the bowl with a damp towel, beeswax wrap, a bowl cover or plastic wrap and place in a warm, draft-free place until the dough has doubled in size (about 1 hour).**
Punch the dough down to release gas bubbles and allow it to sit for 5 minutes before forming. Work slowly to form your pizza base from your dough, taking care not to tear the dough. Form into a skillet or a deep-dish pizza pan.
*For a chewier, stronger crust, use half all-purpose flour and half high-gluten bread flour. The dough can be frozen, tightly wrapped in beeswax wrap or plastic wrap and stored in a freezer-safe zip-top bag.
** If you plan to make 2 or 3 pizzas, cut your dough into the appropriate portions and form into balls. Lightly grease a baking sheet with olive oil, then place the dough balls on the baking sheet with several inches of space between them. Drizzle them with enough oil to lightly coat. Cover the balls and baking sheet as instructed, allowing them to rise until about doubled in size.
Pizza Sauce
True pizza aficionados can agree that as great as crust is, it is really the sauce that makes or breaks a good pie. When it comes to a thin-crust, Neapolitan-style pizza (the kind popular in the New Haven, CT area) sauce is usually little more than fresh crushed tomatoes, salt and a few herbs. In Chicago, home of deep dish pizza, sauce is robust and thick — a perfect complement to slabs of cheese and doughy crusts.
However you cook your sauce, be sure to avoid tin or uncoated cast iron. The acidity in the tomatoes reacts with the tin and iron and creates a metallic taste in your sauce that only sharpens once baked in the oven.
Makes: About 3 cups
INGREDIENTS
1 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 cup diced yellow onion (diced small)
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 Tbsp tomato paste
1 (29-oz) can whole tomatoes
1 1/2 dried oregano
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper (optional)
6-7 fresh basil leaves
Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS
In a large non-reactive pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and a small pinch of kosher salt and cook until just fragrant and slightly translucent. Reduce the heat to low, and add in the garlic and continue to cook, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes or until the garlic is fragrant and soft. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Add the tomato paste and stir to combine.
Remove the whole tomatoes one at a time from the can and squeeze them in your hands over the pot to crush them. Do this with all the tomatoes and add any remaining juice to the pot. Use a wooden spoon to help break-up the tomatoes into a chunky sauce. Increase the heat to medium-low.
Add the oregano by pinching and rubbing it in your fingers while it sprinkles into the pot, which will help to open up the herb and release its flavorful oils. Add the crushed red pepper, if using, and stir into the tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes for 15 minutes, or until a thick sauce forms. Keep the pot covered but stir frequently. Season with kosher salt and pepper to taste. Just before using the sauce, tear basil into the pot and stir to combine.
The sauce can be frozen in zip-top bags or reusable jars for up to 4 months.
