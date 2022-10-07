Pitman 40 | Lower Cape May 6 — FINAL

See you tonight!— LCMR Football (@lcmrfootball) October 7, 2022
Kyle Kubat threw a 24-yard TD pass to Porter Kostiuk to put Pitman (3-2) up 6-0 in the first. Harris Cooper scored on a 20-yard run to make it 12-0. Kubat threw his second TD of the game, a 20-yarder to a leaping Trey Tinges to make it 19-0. Kubat extended the lead to 26-0 with a 7-yard run early in the third. Lower's (4-2) Isiah Wing scored from 24 yards out in the third to make it 26-7.
Pitman;6 13 7 14—40
Lower;0 0 6 0—6
FIRST QUARTER
P—Kostiuk 24 pass from Kubat (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
P—Cooper 20 run (conversion failed)
P—Tinges 20 pass from Kubat (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
P—Kubat 7 run (kick)
LCM—Wing 24 run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
P—Rollins 2 run (kick)
P—Tinges 26 run (kick)
Records—Pitman 3-2, Lower 4-2.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo