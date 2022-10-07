Pitman 40 | Lower Cape May 6 — FINAL

Kyle Kubat threw a 24-yard TD pass to Porter Kostiuk to put Pitman (3-2) up 6-0 in the first. Harris Cooper scored on a 20-yard run to make it 12-0. Kubat threw his second TD of the game, a 20-yarder to a leaping Trey Tinges to make it 19-0. Kubat extended the lead to 26-0 with a 7-yard run early in the third. Lower's (4-2) Isiah Wing scored from 24 yards out in the third to make it 26-7.