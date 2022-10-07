 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitman 40 | Lower Cape May 6 — FINAL

Kyle Kubat threw a 24-yard TD pass to Porter Kostiuk to put Pitman (3-2) up 6-0 in the first. Harris Cooper scored on a 20-yard run to make it 12-0. Kubat threw his second TD of the game, a 20-yarder to a leaping Trey Tinges to make it 19-0. Kubat extended the lead to 26-0 with a 7-yard run early in the third. Lower's (4-2) Isiah Wing scored from 24 yards out in the third to make it 26-7.

Pitman;6 13 7 14—40

Lower;0 0 6 0—6

FIRST QUARTER

P—Kostiuk 24 pass from Kubat (conversion failed)

SECOND QUARTER

P—Cooper 20 run (conversion failed)

P—Tinges 20 pass from Kubat (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

P—Kubat 7 run (kick)

LCM—Wing 24 run (conversion failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

P—Rollins 2 run (kick)

P—Tinges 26 run (kick)

Records—Pitman 3-2, Lower 4-2.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Breaking News