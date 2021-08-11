Pirates to rely on veterans of 2019 title team

“He’s a different kind of athlete,” Melody said. “For me, he’s one of the best skill players in the state, if not the best. He does things other kids can’t really do. He’s phenomenal route runner. He gets in and out of cuts better than most kids I’ve seen. He’s destined to take us to the next level.”

Opposing defenses just can’t focus on Bermudez, however. Elijah Smalls, a 6-4 senior, caught 22 passes for 363 yards and three TDs last season. Cedar Creek will also move Kevin Dougherty, a 6-2, 220-pound senior, from tackle to tight end.

JC Landicini emerged as the quarterback last season, completing 50 percent of his passes for 634 yards and six TDs. Landicini threw five of those TDs in Cedar Creek’s final two games – a 43-0 win over Oakcrest and 35-14 defeat of Absegami.

The Pirates are inexperienced on the offensive and defensive lines, but senior Perry Parker is a three-year starter at guard. Juniors Malik Moore-Summers and Michael Sears and senior Connor Loughlin are also expected to contribute upfront.

“They’ve put the work in,” Melody said of the linemen. “They’re starting to find their own identity.”

Cedar Creek finished 3-5 last season. The pandemic made for a tough transition for Melody in his first season.