Pirates to rely on veterans of 2019 title team

The Cedar Creek High School football team won the South Jersey Group II championship in 2019.
With the pandemic, that seems like a lifetime ago, but the Pirates will rely this season on a core of players who played key roles in that championship.
“The backbone of this team is going to be our defense,” Cedar Creek second-year coach James Melody said. “We have a really good variety of playmakers on offense.”
The Pirates return six three-year starters on defense in defensive backs JoJo Bermudez, Shaheed Thomas and Zachary Ricci, linebackers Elijah Usher and CJ Resto and defensive lineman Jamal Chapman. Resto led the Pirates with 93 tackles last season. Usher made 62 tackles, and Chapman has six sacks. All six played for the 2019 team.
“They’ve played in big games,” Melody said of those six players. “The game is kind of slow for them right now because they’ve played in so many big games. They play with a ton of confidence.”
Any talk of Cedar Creek begins with Bermudez, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior running back/wide receiver who ran for 414 yards and caught 35 passes for 487 yards last season. Bermudez has the speed to score very time he touches the football no matter where he is on the field. Bermudez returned three kickoffs for TDs last season. He committed to Rutgers but tweeted this month that he is reopening the recruiting process.
“He’s a different kind of athlete,” Melody said. “For me, he’s one of the best skill players in the state, if not the best. He does things other kids can’t really do. He’s phenomenal route runner. He gets in and out of cuts better than most kids I’ve seen. He’s destined to take us to the next level.”
Opposing defenses just can’t focus on Bermudez, however. Elijah Smalls, a 6-4 senior, caught 22 passes for 363 yards and three TDs last season. Cedar Creek will also move Kevin Dougherty, a 6-2, 220-pound senior, from tackle to tight end.
JC Landicini emerged as the quarterback last season, completing 50 percent of his passes for 634 yards and six TDs. Landicini threw five of those TDs in Cedar Creek’s final two games – a 43-0 win over Oakcrest and 35-14 defeat of Absegami.
The Pirates are inexperienced on the offensive and defensive lines, but senior Perry Parker is a three-year starter at guard. Juniors Malik Moore-Summers and Michael Sears and senior Connor Loughlin are also expected to contribute upfront.
“They’ve put the work in,” Melody said of the linemen. “They’re starting to find their own identity.”
Cedar Creek finished 3-5 last season. The pandemic made for a tough transition for Melody in his first season.
“Our offseason program has been phenomenal,” he said. “Our kids have put in an incredible amount of work leading up to this point. It’s been a lot on them physically and mentally.”
The Pirates goal is to win a sectional title, but they’re more concerned right now about what happens on a day-to-day basis.
“We have that long-term goal. I tell (the players) all the time we’re not going to talk about it,” Melody said. “We know what we want to accomplish. Let’s just get better every day.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: James Melody
League/group: West Jersey Football League Memorial Division/South Jersey Group II
Last season’s record: 3-5
2021 prediction: Contender – Pirates finished with two straight wins last season.
Key players: JoJo Bermudez, Sr., WR/RB/DB, 5-10, 165; Shaeed Thomas, Sr., DB/RB, 5-11, 180; Zachary Ricci, Sr., DB, 5-11, 170; Elijah Smalls, Sr., WR, 6-4, 185; Kevin Dougherty, Sr., DE/TE, 6-2, 220; JC Landicini, Sr., QB, 5-10, 170; CJ Resto, Sr., LB, 6-1, 195; Jaylen Wilson, Sr., WR, 5-8, 160; Perry Parker, Sr., OL/DL; 5-9, 240; Malik Moore-Summers, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2 250; Michael Sears, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 240; Connor Loughlin, Sr., OL/DL, 6-01, 210; Jayden Torres, Sr., DL, 5-11, 235; Zaire Pilgrim, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 160.
