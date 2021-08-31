Pinelands Regional

What to watch: The Wildcats lost points of their goals and assists leaders, including seven seniors, to graduation. But four seniors return who have been great role models for the younger players so far— Karlie Pomponio, Bridget Dudas, Kayla Stallard, and Leila Garcia. Some players who did not get a lot of minutes last year are expected to step up in a big way, including Zinnia Moon, Brenna Omert, and Ava Slinchak. Pinelands also features a solid incoming freshman class.