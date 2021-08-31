 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinelands Regional
0 comments

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Marko Tomljanovic (first season)

2020 record: 6-5-4

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Wildcats lost points of their goals and assists leaders, including seven seniors, to graduation. But four seniors return who have been great role models for the younger players so far— Karlie Pomponio, Bridget Dudas, Kayla Stallard, and Leila Garcia. Some players who did not get a lot of minutes last year are expected to step up in a big way, including Zinnia Moon, Brenna Omert, and Ava Slinchak. Pinelands also features a solid incoming freshman class.

"My prediction is that we will have around the same record from last season, hopefully with a win or two more," Tomljanovic said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News