PINELANDS REGIONAL

Coach: Fred Johnson

Last season's record: 6-18

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Josh Kline, 5-10, Sr., G; Rian O'Rourke, 5-10, Jr., G; Matt Cyphert, 6-4, So., F; Darren Barreau, 5-9, Jr., G; Tom Flanagan, 6-3, Sr., F; Andrew Jenkins, 6-1, Sr., F; Chris Mitchell, 5-9, Jr., F; Andrew Falduto, 5-10, Jr., G; Brogan Dulley, 6-3, So., F.

Outlook: Kline and O'Rourke are returning starters for the Wildcats, who lost seven seniors to graduation. Kline, the second-leading scorer last year, averaged just under 10 points a game. O'Rourke is one of six juniors who will contribute.

