Pinelands Regional

Coach: Kathy Bennett (eighth season)
2020 record: 10-3
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Wildcats graduated a lot of core players who helped capture the sectional title last season, but 2021 still looks promising with a bunch of talented returners. That includes senior middle hitter Jayne Wilkinson, senior setters Bailey Lawrence and Junior Molly Quigley-Sanborn, junior setter Emilia Savich, junior outside hitter Olivia Benson and defenders Caitlyn Downes, Arianna Loftus and Catleya Sturies.
"The expectations remain high for our season as we look to contend for a division title and have a strong defense of our South Jersey Group 2 title," Bennett said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen