PINELANDS REGIONAL
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season's record: 7-16
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Sunni DiElmo, 5-5, Sr., G; Bridget Dudas, 5-9, Jr., G; Emily Fence, 5-9, Sr., F; Tamar Beaubrun, 5-6, Sr., F; Rocky Towler, 5-9, Sr., F; Kayla Weber, 5-7, Jr., F; Kayla Davis, 5-4, Jr., G.
Outlook: Most of last year's team is back. The Wildcats have some experience and are looking to be competitive. Dudas led in scoring last year with a 12-point average. Fence, the leading rebounder, and point guard DiElmo are the other two leaders. Lowe said they're thankful for the opportunity to play and appreciate getting out there.
