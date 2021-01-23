 Skip to main content
Pinelands Regional
Pinelands Regional

PINELANDS REGIONAL

Coach: Keith Lowe

Last season's record: 7-16

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Sunni DiElmo, 5-5, Sr., G; Bridget Dudas, 5-9, Jr., G; Emily Fence, 5-9, Sr., F; Tamar Beaubrun, 5-6, Sr., F; Rocky Towler, 5-9, Sr., F; Kayla Weber, 5-7, Jr., F; Kayla Davis, 5-4, Jr., G.

Outlook: Most of last year's team is back. The Wildcats have some experience and are looking to be competitive. Dudas led in scoring last year with a 12-point average. Fence, the leading rebounder, and point guard DiElmo are the other two leaders. Lowe said they're thankful for the opportunity to play and appreciate getting out there.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
