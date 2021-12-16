Pinelands Regional
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season’s record: 4-8
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Bridget Dudas, 5-9, Sr., G; Kayla Weber, 5-7, Sr., F; Alexa Ferraiolli, Sr., G; Charlotte Nutile, Sr., F;
Outlook: The Wildcats will rely on Dudas and Weber. Dudas averaged 16 points and Weber 7.5 last season.
