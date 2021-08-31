Pinelands Regional

Coach: Nino Scotto di Carlo (fifth season)
2020 record: 12-2-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Team captains James Cahill and Adam Grelak, along with fellow seniors Mike Staino and Stephen Demilio, are expected to lead the Wildcats this season. The aim is to capture their fifth straight Shore Conference B South title. Juniors Brogan Duelly and Gage Molinaro and sophomore goalkeeper Aaron Johnson are also players to watch.
"All in all, we seem to have a cohesive group who like each other, so that is very exciting," Scotto di Carlo said.
