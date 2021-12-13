 Skip to main content
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Joe Adelizzi (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 5-6

Outlook: The Wildcats return nine starters from last season's team, which started 5-1 before their starting lineup was disrupted due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Among those returners include junior Mason Livio (126), who went 12-3 last season and finished sixth at the region tournament, senior Mateo Mena (285), who went 9-2 and qualified for regions, sophomore Josiah Hart (120), who went 9-2 and was a n alternate for the shortened field at regions. Juniors Gio Rosetti (144) and Gavin Wagner (165) also return as Pinelands looks to have its first winning season in 10 years.

"After a very productive off season, Pinelands will have one of its most talented teams in recent years," Adelizzi said. "From 106-165 (pounds), we could be a dangerous team to matchup against."

