Pinelands Regional

Coach: Fred Johnson
Last season’s record: 4-10
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Rian O’Rourke, 5-7, Sr., G; Darren Barreau, 5-9, Sr., G; Daniel McCarthy, 6-1, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Wildcats are young. O’Rourke averaged 8.5 points and sank 23 3-pointers last season.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today