PINELANDS REGIONAL
Coach: Sarah Ervin

2020 record: 2-11

What to watch: The Wildcats graduated five players, but Angie Papa, last year's No. 1 singles, is back. Other returnees include Caitlyn Rodriguez and Grace Klements, who will probably take the next two singles spots. Several are going for doubles spots, including Lily Maleski, Maissa Acosta, Abby Howell, Sophia Jackson, Lena Marinello and Sage Targett.

"We lost five to graduation but a lot came out this year," Ervin said. "We're a very young team, and they're improving their skills and knowledge of the game. Our goal is .500 but if we surpass that it would be excellent. My goal is to see them improve. Some never picked up a racket before. They've shown a lot of improvement."

