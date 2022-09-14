 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pinelands Regional (1-1) at Toms River East (0-2)

6 p.m. Friday

PInelands quarterback Ryan Allen has thrown for 172 yards and two TDs and run for 183 yards and a score. Toms River East averaged 13.5 points in its first two games.

