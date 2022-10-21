 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pinelands Reg. 48, Manchester Twp. 14 — 4Q

The Wildcats (6-3) scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Hawks (2-7) scored for the first time in the second quarter. 

The Wildcats ended the half with a 34-7 advantage. The Hawks scored one more time in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored twice in the second half. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

