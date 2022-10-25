Pinelands, Millville, Wildwood, Hammonton players earn football MVP recognition

Each week of the season, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous weekend’s games.

Ryan Allen Pinelands Regional

The senior quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 204 yards and three TDs as the Wildcats beat Manchester Township 48-14. Pinelands (5-3) will host Triton Regional (2-6), likely Thursday, in a regional invitational tournament game for non-playoff teams.

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville

The sophomore wide receiver caught six passes for 125 yards and two TDs as the Thunderbolts beat Cherokee 31-20. Brooks has caught 32 passes for 559 yards and eight TDs this season. Millville (6-2) will host Lacey Township (3-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.

Junior Hans

Wildwood

The junior quarterback ran for two TDs and threw for another score to lead Wildwood to a 24-20 win over Riverside. Hans completed 15 of 29 passes for 167 yards. Wildwood (3-5) will play at Clayton (1-7) in a regional invitational tournament game for non-playoff teams at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The sophomore running back rushed 32 times for 238 yards and two TDs to spark the Blue Devils to a 28-14 win over Ocean City. Smith has rushed for 1,049 yards and 14 TDs this season. Hammonton (7-2) will host Hightstown (5-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.