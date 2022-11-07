Pinelands, EHT, Middle, Millville football players earn MVP recognition

Each week, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous week's games
Jaimin Parkinson
Pinelands Regional
The sophomore running back carried 36 times for 162 yards and two TDs as Pinelands Regional beat Barnegat 21-15. Parkinson rushed for 1,034 yards as Pinelands finished its season 7-3.
Christian Rando
Egg Harbor Township
The senior quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 91 yards and ran for two TDs as Egg Harbor Township beat Vineland 28-21. Rando also intercepted a pass. Egg Harbor Township (4-5) will play at South Brunswick (4-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a nonplayoff game.
Remi Rodriguez
Middle Township
The sophomore running back carried 27 times for 154 yards and four TDs as the Panthers beat Absegami 37-33. Rodriguez rushed for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs as Middle finished the season 6-4.
Jacob Zamot
Millville
The junior quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes for 294 yards and two TDS as the Thunderbolts beat Jackson Memorial 34-20 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Millville (8-2) will play at Hammonton (9-2) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Friday.