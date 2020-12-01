 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pilgrim paddle
0 comments

Pilgrim paddle

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol crew of Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern won the 13th annual Pilgrim Paddle in a course-record 28 minutes, 8 seconds Saturday in Beesleys Point.

The event is usually held on Thanksgiving Day, but it was postponed to Saturday due to bad weather conditions.

Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of the Longport Beach Patrol were second in 28:36. The crew of John Swift, a Margate alumnus, and Surf City lifeguard Mic Cote finished third in 28:48.

Fourth, and winners of the mixed doubles division, were Upper Township’s Ryan Fisher and Brooke Handley in 28:58.

Fifteen doubles crews in Van Duyne surfboats were in the race.

Brian Pasternak of the Ocean City Beach Patrol won the prone paddleboard division in 28:54.

Glenn Robison won the stand-up paddleboard division in 36:26.

— Guy Gargan

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News