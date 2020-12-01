The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol crew of Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern won the 13th annual Pilgrim Paddle in a course-record 28 minutes, 8 seconds Saturday in Beesleys Point.

The event is usually held on Thanksgiving Day, but it was postponed to Saturday due to bad weather conditions.

Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of the Longport Beach Patrol were second in 28:36. The crew of John Swift, a Margate alumnus, and Surf City lifeguard Mic Cote finished third in 28:48.

Fourth, and winners of the mixed doubles division, were Upper Township’s Ryan Fisher and Brooke Handley in 28:58.

Fifteen doubles crews in Van Duyne surfboats were in the race.

Brian Pasternak of the Ocean City Beach Patrol won the prone paddleboard division in 28:54.

Glenn Robison won the stand-up paddleboard division in 36:26.

— Guy Gargan

