Physical Therapist Robert Weiss is Shore Medical Center's March Guardian Angel

SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center recently recognized Outpatient Physical Therapist Robert Weiss, of Somers Point, as its March Guardian Angel for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients. Shore established The Guardian Angel program to enable community members to say ‘thank you’ to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center in their honor.

Weiss has been a Shore team member for the past 16 months. Shore Director of Rehabilitation Jennifer Pesce, PT, DPT, said of Weiss, “Rob is the best employee a manager could ask for. He is hardworking, pleasant, and positive. Rob engages with his patients as individuals. He is empathetic and laid back. Rob really sees the whole picture.” Weiss is describing by his colleagues as engaging, honest, pleasant, relaxed, well-rounded and a true team player who offers help, often before you even know you need it.

The grateful patient who honored Weiss with a Guardian Angel award said of him, “My outpatient physical therapy sessions were fabulous. Robert, my physical therapist, is also an athlete like myself, and we were able to connect on that level. Robert was able to identify exactly what I needed, and I value his expertise. He is very gifted and excellent at his job.”

Weiss entered the rehabilitation field after changing from a career in the financial industry in New York. Weiss, a former D-1 collegiate athlete, volunteered in the Outpatient Rehabilitation department before attending physical therapy school. An avid reader, Weiss is also learning Spanish with daily online lessons. He is also a Shore Medical Center legacy as his mother had a long career at the hospital.