Phish in A.C.
Phish in A.C.

phish bader field

Phish is making its fourth trip to the resort since 2010.

The band played a three-night stand at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Oct. 29-31, 2010, which included a three-set Halloween show where they covered Little Feat's "Waiting For Columbus" album in entirety.

The band then performed three shows at Bader Field on June 15-17.

The last time Phish was in A.C., they performance Halloween weekend again at Boardwalk Hall from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The Halloween show featured three sets again, this time the band debuting brand new music, most of which appeared on the 2014 album "Fuego."

Breaking News