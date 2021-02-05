Philly teachers union president tells members not to go to school Monday, setting up a showdown

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers told members not to report to school buildings Monday amid COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has said he expects 2,000 prekindergarten through second grade teachers to show up at schools Monday in advance of a Feb. 22 reopening for 9,000 students.

"There is absolutely no reason, other than sheer cruelty, to bring members into unsafe buildings Monday," PFT president Jerry Jordan said in a statement. He said he would be meeting with union stewards this afternoon to discuss plans for Monday. He directed members to work remotely.

Jordan earlier this week triggered a provision in its reopening agreement with the district that requires a neutral third party to judge whether the district has met health standards.

The mediator chosen by the city is Peter Orris, a doctor with a master's in public health. Orris, who lives and works in Chicago, has begun reviewing documents, and will call the two sides together to meet this weekend.

A city spokesperson said officials "hope the parties abide by the findings and recommendations of the mediator since this is precisely why such a provision was included in the agreement."