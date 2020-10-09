Philly-based GoPuff, the Wawa on wheels, raises $380 million more, says it's worth nearly $4 billion

Investors in such companies cash out when the firm sells shares in the public stock markets or is acquired by a larger company (or other investors).

Amazon, Uber, and other delivery services have paid fat premiums for start-ups, buying growth instead of building it as they add services across metro areas. Added Oct. 9: The larger Instacart service just raised $200 million, for an implied valuation of nearly $18 billion, The Information reports. DoorDash, which is also backed by Accel, expects to go public later this year.

While Amazon is known for its giant warehouses — including its largest ever, nearly 4 million square feet now under construction at the former GM plant in Wilmington, Delaware — the monolith and its rivals have lately added neighborhood depots in an attempt to guarantee rapid service for groceries and other perishables.

GoPuff says it now delivers “within 30 minutes” of more than 200 “micro-fulfillment” centers in cities, suburbs, and college towns across the U.S.

In the Philadelphia area, that includes such areas as Somerton, Port Richmond, Queen Village, Callowhill, Manayunk, University City, Germantown, West Chester, Newark, Delaware, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.