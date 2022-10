Zach Eflin could be the answer to the Phillies most important question; Who will get the final three outs if Philadelphia is ahead?

Eflin got the save when the Phillies clinched a playoff berth with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday. A starter for his entire career, Eflin was out from June 16-Sept. 13 with an injured knee. He returned with a fresh arm as a high-leverage reliever. Eflin has struck out nine and allowed four hits and one run in 7 ⅔ innings since returning.