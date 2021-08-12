Phillies should be allowed to use modified Phanatic, federal judge in copyright dispute says

The Phillies have a legal right to continue using their modified Phanatic despite copyright claims pursued by the mascot's original creators, a federal magistrate judge in New York recommended in a 91-page report filed Tuesday.

Both sides can file objections to the report, which is now before Senior U.S District Judge Victor Marrero, who is presiding over the case.

The Phillies, facing a legal challenge on the team's continued use of the mascot, unveiled a redesigned Phanatic during spring training last year. It had various tweaks, such as different-colored shoes, but was essentially recognizable as the Phanatic.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in her report said the changes were enough, legally speaking.

"To be sure, the changes to the structural shape of the Phanatic are no great strokes of brilliance, but as the Supreme Court has already noted, a compilation of minimally creative elements, 'no matter how crude, humble or obvious,' can render a work a derivative," and is thus protected, Netburn said.

