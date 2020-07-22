For roughly the average price of a single-game ticket at Citizens Bank Park, Phillies fans will be able to buy a cardboard cutout of their likeness that will be affixed to a seat at a game this season.
The cost of the 18-by-36-inch cutouts will be $40 for the general public, $25 for season-ticket holders, the team said in a news release Wednesday, with net proceeds going to benefit Phillies Charities. Further details on how to purchase the cutouts will be forthcoming, according to the Phillies.
The Phillies are dedicating this week's season-opening series to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19.
Hundreds of cutouts in the Diamond Club seats behind home plate will feature high-resolution photos of doctors, nurses, and staff from Nemours Children's Health System and Jefferson Health.
"We are proud to honor the countless healthcare heroes who have shown extraordinary care and commitment to our community during this pandemic," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement. "As our broadcast cameras capture the 'crowd' on Nemours Opening Day, we want our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to know that we are so grateful for their sacrifice and courage."
