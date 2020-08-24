Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, right, celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brandon Workman, left, after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, dives into home plate and is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, right, celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, after scoring on a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, dives into home plate and is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins reacts after his two-run home run while rounding second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis ComptonAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, right, celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brandon Workman, left, after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, dives into home plate and is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Adam Haseley bunts during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius (18) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, right, celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, after scoring on a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, right, slides into second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, dives into home plate and is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after he hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins reacts after his two-run home run while rounding second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis ComptonAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Curtis Compton
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Touki Toussaint delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Philadelphia Phillies' revamped bullpen has shown signs of improvement.
But it’s still not for the faint of heart.
The Phillies earned their first save in more than two weeks with a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night. The game ended with Philadelphia throwing the tying run out at home plate. Catcher Andrew Knapp put the tag on Dansby Swanson, showed the umpire the ball, shook off his mask and helmet and yelled in joy.
“We really needed this win, and it was such a great play that my emotions got the best of me,” Knapp said. “It’s one of these wins that at the end of the season you look at and go, 'Man, that really turned our season around.’ ”
The Phillies (10-14), who will begin a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Tuesday, started Monday in last place in the National League East but were just two games behind the second-place Miami Marlins (11-11). Eight teams in each league will make the postseason this year, including the top two teams in each division.
The bullpen has been Philadelphia’s biggest issue. Phillies relievers have allowed 116 hits and 75 runs in 75 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting .350 against them.
On Friday, Philadelphia acquired veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox and David Hale from the New York Yankees to bolster the pen. The immediate results were mixed.
Hembree threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday’s win. He had no idea about the Phillies' bullpen woes until he arrived.
“I heard some things when I got here,” Hembree said, “so I was just ready to slice them up and fill in wherever they needed me, and try to get outs the way I feel like I can.”
Workman replaced Hector Neris as the Phillies' closer. The transition so far as hot been a smooth one. Workman blew a save Saturday night, allowing a run and four hits in 1 1/3 innings. If not for the final out at the plate, he would have blown another save Sunday, allowing two hits and a run in an inning.
“That’s not the first impression I’m trying to make. That’s not what I do on the mound,” Workman said Saturday. “I need to execute pitches better than I did tonight. There’s no excuse for that. I just need to do a better job and get my job done.”
Hembree watched Workman save 16 games for the Red Sox last season.
“He’s tough as nails,” Hembree said of Workman. “We got to know each other really well. He’s physically and mentally tough."
Hale has yet to pitch yet for the Phillies. Philadelphia’s bullpen could also get a boost in the coming weeks from the return of Ranger Suarez (COVID-19) and David Robertson (Tommy John surgery).
Manager Joe Girardi hopes what was once a weakness can become one of the Phillies' strengths.
“We looked at the matchups,” Girardi said after Sunday's win. “It worked. That’s the bottom line. It worked. Hopefully, this is just a sign of things to come that we can get this all ironed out and we can move forward and have a really effective bullpen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.