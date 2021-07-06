Phillies players want to push front office to be buyers at the trade deadline

If they can climb above .500 and closer to the first-place Mets, Dombrowski will likely be a buyer at the July 31 trade deadline, looking primarily for bullpen help. If they continue to be an abysmal road team and lose even more ground to the Mets, it seems probable that Dombrowski will deal some veteran players in return for prospects.

"I think it starts with this week," first baseman Rhys Hoskins said after contributing his 19th home run of the season and three RBIs to the Phillies' win Monday night. "There's kind of that natural line obviously with the break, but we have this week and obviously a couple weeks before the deadline.

"We know where we stand. We know the Mets are 4½ games up and there are a couple teams right between us, but there have been crazier things that have happened in baseball. That's a good week."

And that's a good point. The Phillies were seven out with 17 games to play when they won the first of their five straight NL East titles in 2007.