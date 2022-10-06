 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillies player who could make a difference

Phillies Astros Baseball

Kyle Schwarber

The Phillies signed the left fielder to a four-year, $79 million contract in the offseason. He delivered, leading the NL with 46 home runs. Schwarber is a streaky hitter. He batted .375 ( 9 for 24) with four home runs in his last seven games. Schwarber is one of the few Phillies with postseason experience. He has a .255/.359/.518 slash line in 35 postseason games with nine home runs and 17 RBIs.

