Phillies player who could make a difference

Kyle Schwarber
The Phillies signed the left fielder to a four-year, $79 million contract in the offseason. He delivered, leading the NL with 46 home runs. Schwarber is a streaky hitter. He batted .375 ( 9 for 24) with four home runs in his last seven games. Schwarber is one of the few Phillies with postseason experience. He has a .255/.359/.518 slash line in 35 postseason games with nine home runs and 17 RBIs.
