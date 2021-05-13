Phillies place Realmuto on COVID-related IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness.
Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal.
A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive.
Marchan made his major league debut last season, hitting .500 (4 for 8) with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season.
Acuña leaves Braves game with injury: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has left Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent left ankle injury.
Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh.
Acuña was initially called safe before a review overturned the call. He hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout.
Albert Pujols clears waivers, becomes a free agent: Albert Pujols has cleared waivers and is now a free agent for the second time in his career, officially bringing his tenure with the Angels to an end.
Pujols, 41, was designated for assignment May 6, a procedural move that served as the first step toward his release.
After being designated for assignment, players are placed on waivers. Because Pujols, who was in the last season of a 10-year, $240 million contract, went unclaimed, he is free to sign with any team.
A club signing Pujols would pay him only the prorated major league minimum of $570,050. The Angels are responsible for the remainder of Pujols $30 million salary this year.
It’s unclear how much interest the first baseman might get on the open market, especially without a designated hitter in the National League.
Pujols played 24 games with the Angels this season, batting .198 with a .622 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Even with five home runs, his numbers were well below league-average, as they had been the previous four seasons.
