Phillies place Realmuto on COVID-related IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness.

Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal.

A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive.

Marchan made his major league debut last season, hitting .500 (4 for 8) with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season.

Acuña leaves Braves game with injury: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has left Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent left ankle injury.

Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh.