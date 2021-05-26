Phillies need Hoskins to pick up for injured Harper, Realmuto

But in the absence of Harper, Realmuto and Gregorius, the onus will fall on Hoskins to provide the power.

"We've kind of had a little bit of adversity thrown our way in the last week, two weeks," Hoskins said. "It's time for people to step up."

It has been a weird couple of months for Hoskins.

Known as much for his patience at the plate as his prodigious right-handed power, he began the season with seven extra-base hits in his first 24 plate appearances but didn't draw a walk until his 39th plate appearance. He went on another power binge in late April with six homers in six games. Then, over his next 26 games entering Tuesday night, he reached base at a .370 clip but had only six extra-base hits (five doubles, one homer).

Hoskins is a streaky hitter and has been throughout his career. Girardi can usually tell when Hoskins is coming out of a cold spell because he starts to hit more balls the other way, such as the RBI single to right-center field in Washington on May 11, one game after being dropped in the batting order.