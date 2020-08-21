A day after an epic bullpen collapse, the Philadelphia Phillies began to try to fix a season-long problem.
The Phillies traded minor-league reliever Addison Russ to the New York Yankees for veteran reliever David Hale on Friday afternoon. Philadelphia (9-12) began a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves on Friday night.
“(Hale) can help us bridge (from middle to late innings),” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I think we can also use him a little bit later (in games).”
The Phillies squandered leads in both games of a doubleheader loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The bullpen gave up a combined seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in the doubleheader.
Phillies relievers began Friday having allowed 63 runs and 99 hits in 64 2/3 innings. The bullpen had given up 15 home runs, and opponents were batting .349 against it.
“It comes down to making quality pitches,” Girardi said. “At this level, you have to make them all the time. You can’t just make one-of-two or one-out-three. If you do (that), you put yourself in jeopardy and the team in jeopardy of giving up multiple hits and multiple runs.
The right-handed Russ, 25, has showed some promise, striking out 81 batters in 56 2/3 innings with double-A Reading last season.
But Philadelphia needed immediate bullpen help. The right-handed Hale, 32, made his big league debut in 2013 and has pitched with the Braves, Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.
He has appeared in five games for the Yankees this season, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits and two runs. He’s walked three and struck out seven.
“He’s a three-pitch guy,” Girardi said. “He has a really good changeup. He has a breaking ball as well. He had some success in the Yankees' bullpen. He probably fell victim to them having a very deep bullpen. He was made available, and we snatched him up.”
The Phillies' bullpen also needed a boost because they put reliever Jose Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Friday. Alvarez was carted off the field Friday after he was hit in the groin by a line drive. Alvarez had been Phillies' most effective reliever, allowing one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.
More bullpen help could be on the way for the Phillies via trade. It is clear if they want to contend for the expanded postseason, they cannot stand pat with this current group of relievers. Girardi said general manager Matt Klentak is always trying to improve the team in all areas.
“I think it’s possible,” Girardi said of more bullpen moves. “I think (the front office) will continue to look to make us better as we move forward.”
