Phillies/Cardinals preview

Eleven years to the day of their last postseason appearance, the Philadelphia Phillies return to the playoffs Friday.

The St. Louis Cardinals are waiting for them.

In the last playoff game Philadelphia played, the Cardinals beat the 102-win Phillies 1-0 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 7, 2011, at Citizens Bank Park.

The loss marked the end of five-straight Phillies playoff appearances. That night’s Philadelphia starting pitcher Roy Halladay was never the same after that game. Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard tore his Achilles' tendon on the game’s final out. He too was never the same.

This Friday third-seeded St. Louis (93-69) will host the sixth-seeded Phillies (87-75) in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card series 2:07 p.m. Friday.

The Cardinals won the NL Central Division. The Phillies earned the third and final wild-card spot.

All the games in the Wild Card series will be played in St. Louis. The winner advances to the Division Series against the second-seeded Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies won four of the seven games they played against the Cardinals this season. All of those games were played during the first 11 days of July.

What follows is a breakdown of the series:

The schedule (TV networks in parentheses):

Game 1: 2:07 p.m. Friday (ABC)

Game 2: 8:37 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): 8:37 p.m. Sunday

A look at the Phillies starting pitchers

Game 1: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

This is Wheeler’s first postseason appearance. His season got off to a slow start because shoulder soreness last winter impacted his offseason preparation. He was out from Aug. 20 until Sept. 21 because of right forearm tendinitis. In his three starts since returning to the rotation, he allowed one run and nine hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 15 innings. Wheeler is 2-0 against the Cardinal this season, allowing nine hits and no runs in 14 innings.

Game 2: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Nola threw 6 ⅔ innings of perfect baseball as the Phillies clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. This is Nola’s first postseason start. He is one of the most durable pitchers in all of baseball. Nola has made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons. He was 0-1 against St. Louis this season, allowing five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Game 3 (if necessary): Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA ) vs.

Suarez struggled with his command as the season came to close. He was 2-2 in six starts since Sept. 1 with a 4.55 ERA. Suarez did not face St. Louis this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson has left open the possibility that he could use an right-handed opener for the left-hander Suarez in order to face right-handed St. Louis power hitter hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Nolen Arenado.

The managers:

Rob Thompson of the Phillies is a baseball lifer. He was the long-time New York Yankees bench coach and then took over the same role with the Phillies in 2018. He was named interim manager when the Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3. Philadelphia was 22-29 when Thomson took over. The Phillies finished 65-46 under his leadership.

Oliver Marmol is in first season as the Cardinals manager. He played in the Cardinals organization and then started his coaching career as the hitting coach with the Gulf Coast Cardinals, St. Louis’ Rookie League affiliate. He joined the Cardinals coaching staff as the first base coach in 2017.

Phillies player who could make a difference

The Phillies signed the left fielder Kyle Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million contract in the offseason. He delivered, leading the NL with 46 home runs. Schwarber is a streaky hitter. He batted .375 ( 9 for 24) with four home runs in his last seven games. Schwarber is one of the few Phillies with postseason experience. He has a .255/.359/.518 slash line in 35 postseason games with nine home runs and 17 RBIs.

Cardinals player who could make a difference

Paul Goldschmidt is the probable NL MVP with a .317/.404/.578 slash line. Goldschmidt was 6 for 24 with two doubles this season. He has a career .249 average (60 for 241) against the Phillies with nine career home runs. Philadelphia has to hope that relative lack of success continues.

Phillies biggest concern

Postseason games are often decided in the bullpen. Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez, who was often called upon to face the toughest part of the opponent’s batting order, has struggled since returning from right triceps tendinitis earlier this month. He had an 11.57 ERA since Sept. 1 with 10 hits allowed, eight walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Phillies X-Factor

Zach Eflin could be the answer to the Phillies most important question: Who will get the final three outs if Philadelphia is ahead?

Eflin got the save when the Phillies clinched a playoff berth with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday. A starter for his entire career, Eflin was out from June 16 to Sept. 13 with an injured knee. He returned with a fresh arm as a high-leverage reliever. Eflin has struck out nine and allowed four hits and one run in 7 ⅔ innings since returning.

Cardinals biggest concern

St. Louis will start Jose Quintana (3-2 with a 2.01 ERA) in Game 1 and Miles Mikolas (12-13 with a 3.29 ERA) in Game 2. St. Louis has yet to name a Game 3 starter. The Cardinals acquired the left-handed Quintana in a trade deadline deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates this summer. St. Louis has depth in their rotation but no true ace. With Wheeler and Nola, the Phillies have the best two starters in the series.

Cardinals X-Factor

Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career is coming to a close as he is set to retire at the season's end. He is not simply fading away. The right-handed slugger, who has 703 career home runs, hit .351 with 14 home runs off left-handed pitchers this season. Pujols also hit nine home runs with 27 RBIs and a .650 slugging percentage since Sept. 1.

Did you know

Both Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina started Game 5 of the 2011 Division Series for the Cardinals. Molina, like Pujols, is set to retire after this season.

Prediction

The Phillies first trip to the postseason in 11 years will be a brief one. Why?

One reason is the bullpen: Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley held the Phillies to a .071 batting average this season.

The second reason: Nolan Arenado. He was 10 for 22 with three home runs against the Phillies this season.

The bullpen, the power in the St. Louis team and the home field will be too much for the Phillies. The series will go three games, but the Cardinals will win.