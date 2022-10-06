Phillies biggest concern

Postseason games are often decided in the bullpen. Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez, who was often called upon to face the toughest part of the opponent’s batting order, has struggled since returning from right triceps tendinitis earlier this month. He had an 11.57 ERA since Sept. 1 with 10 hits allowed, eight walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today