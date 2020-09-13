The games keeping coming for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Unfortunately, so do the injuries and the defeats.
The Miami Marlins swept a doubleheader of seven-inning games from the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia played the doubleheader without catcher J.T. Realmuto (sore hip) and first baseman Rhys Hoskins (injured left forearm).
“It’s frustrating,” Hoskins said. “We’ve done a lot of work. I feel like we’ve put ourselves in a good position to get back to the playoffs. But the good about this clubhouse is that there are a lot of guys in there who are ready. Obviously, today it didn’t show. But I think everyone in that clubhouse is confident in whoever steps onto that field that we can still get into the playoffs.”
Realmuto and Hoskins have combined to hit 21 home runs and knock in 56 runs. There’s no guarantee either will be in the lineup when the Phillies conclude this pivotal seven-game series with the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. Monday. Both are scheduled to have MRIs on Monday. Hoskins underwent an X-ray that came back negative Sunday.
Both of their injuries happened Saturday night — Realmuto while running to first base, and Hoskins hurt his forearm trying to make a catch on the baseline.
“It’s real concern anytime anyone gets an MRI,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “We want to get an idea of what’s going on and give us a better way of treating it and knowing how long to expect they’re going to be out. Is it going to be three to five days? Is it going to be 10 days? What’s it going to be?”
Sunday’s wins pushed the Marlins (23-21) into second-place in the National League East, a ½ game ahead of the third-place Phillies (23-22). The top-two teams in each division are guaranteed playoff spots in this COVID-19-shortened 60-game season.
To add insult to injury, the winning pitcher in Game 1 was former Phillies prospect Sixto Sanchez, who was part of the package Philadelphia sent to the Marlins in the trade for Realmuto.
Sanchez threw a complete game, allowing just three hits in seven innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 98.7 mph. Sanchez combined that with a sinker that average 95.7 mph and a slider and changeup.
“He’s got good stuff,” Girardi said. “The young man has four pitches. He’s got a lot of velocity and movement.”
The Marlins won the second game 8-1, breaking it open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Marlins have won four of six in this seven-game series.
The Phillies on Monday will conclude a stretch where they have played three doubleheaders and nine games in six days. The schedules doesn’t get easier. Philadelphia begins a three-game series with the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park and then play a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
The Realmuto and Hoskins injuries add to Philadelphia’s pitching woes.
The Phillies put rookie starting pitcher Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list with shoulder stiffness before the doubleheader. The chances of Howard pitching again this season are slim. He went 1-2 in six starts with a 5.92 ERA.
Zack Wheeler is trying to recover from a torn nail on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He will throw a bullpen Monday, and if that goes well could pitch in the Mets series.
But the Phillies immediate concern is salvaging the series with the Marlins on Monday.
“You have to come out and win (Monday),” Girardi said. “You can’t do anything about (Sunday). Today is over. You have to put it behind you and come out and play better tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.