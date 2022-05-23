Phillies announcer John Kruk out of the booth, to have surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies were scheduled to begin a seven-game road trip Monday night against the Atlanta Braves, but NBC Sports Philadelphia announcer John Kruk will not be in the booth due to some health issues.

Kruk called Friday's night's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside Tom McCarthy and Ben Davis but wasn't on the air Saturday or Sunday. While NBC Sports Philadelphia does rotate among a handful of analysts — including Davis and Ruben Amaro, Jr. — Kruk's absence over the weekend caused Phillies fans to flood his Twitter account with questions about is health.

And the former Phillies first baseman was more than happy to respond.

Kruk said he was scheduled to have gallbladder surgery Monday. He said if all goes well, he should be back in the booth by early June. Meanwhile, Amaro had been previously scheduled to call the Phillies' upcoming road trip on NBC Sports Philadelphia alongside McCarthy.

"I just want to get this done and be semi-pain free so I can play golf again," Kruk wrote.,

On Twitter, Kruk has been open about the pain he's been in and his desire to get the surgery done. He also expressed some optimism the surgery might help with his diabetes, which has forced him to watch his diet and lay off one of his favorite treats — donuts.

"My kids and I were trying to figure out how many surgeries I have had and I do believe after this next one it will be an even 30," Kruk joked.

With Kruk's absence, McCarthy called Sunday's game alongside Davis and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, who is once again calling Sunday home games from Citizens Bank Park this season.