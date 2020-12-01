Philadelphia woman arrested in 2018 reaches $325K settlement with Wildwood

WILDWOOD — The Philadelphia woman arrested on the beach two years ago has reached a $325,000 settlement with the city.
Emily Weinman, 22, whose Memorial Day weekend 2018 arrest made international news after video of it appeared online, settled her federal civil lawsuit against the city late last month, court documents show.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Jennifer Bonjean, Weinman’s attorney, for comment, as well as James R. Birchmeier, who represents the city.
A Nov. 24 order signed by Pennsylvania U.S. District Court Judge Joel H. Slomsky shows that the case was dismissed. Another document details mediation efforts, culminating in a $325,000 settlement approved by the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund.
The settlement comes over two years since the original incident, when violence erupted between several Class II, or seasonal, officers and Weinman, who was with her 18-month old daughter on the beach.
Body camera footage from the incident showed Weinman apparently refusing to give officers her last name after they cited her for having alcohol on the beach.
It is unclear whether she just put her hands up or pushed the officer, but clips show an officer wrestling her to the ground, as well as hitting her twice before wrestling her to the ground again.
Weinman pleaded guilty in February 2019 to a disorderly person’s offense as part of an agreement with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
She was originally charged with aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.
