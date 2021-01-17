 Skip to main content
Philadelphia man charged in Camden County fatal hit-and-run
A Philadelphia man was charged Saturday in the hit-and-run incident in Runnemede earlier this month in which a 61-year-old Somerdale resident was killed, officials in Camden County said.

The charges against Gregory Graves, 40, included leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving with a suspended license, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Runnemede Police Chief Paul Dailey.

The victim, Frederick Murray, had suffered multiple injuries in the incident, which occurred on Jan. 3 at the intersection of South Black Horse Pike and East Clements Bridge Road, officials said.

Murray was taken to an area hospital where he died on Jan. 11.

Officers located surveillance footage showing a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer as being involved in the accident, and an anonymous tip led to their finding a vehicle fitting the description with a damaged front grill.

Graves was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility where late Saturday night he was awaiting a detention hearing.

