PHIL MURPHY (incumbent)

Party: Democrat

Age: 64

Residence: Middletown Township, Monmouth County

Top issues:

Property taxes: Restored the millionaire’s tax, which requires the wealthiest to pay their fair share to provide much-needed tax relief for middle-class taxpayers and homeowners. Took pressure off municipalities that allocate more than half of their tax revenue to school funding by directly investing in public schools at the state level.

Economy: Raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024, guaranteed earned sick leave and expanded paid family leave for all workers; invested in green jobs workforce.

Law enforcement: Recognized “the powerful truth of the words Black Lives Matter,” worked to address longstanding inequities in the justice system that have disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities, made sentences fairer, reformed the way law enforcement and communities interact, and expanded alternatives to incarceration. Worked to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge records of those convicted on low level marijuana offenses. Restored voting rights to those on parole or probation.

Political message: We’ve done so much to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey over these past three-plus years. But there’s still more work to do to make New Jersey work for everyone. We need to continue moving forward.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.