Pfizer to supply 40M COVID-19 shots for poor countries

Pfizer on Friday committed to supply up to 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year to a World Health Organization-backed effort to get affordable shots to poor and middle-income countries.
The deal is a boost to the global program known as COVAX, as wealthy nations have snapped up most of the millions of coming shots.
The commitment, announced at a virtual news conference held by the Geneva-based WHO, is seen as important because Pfizer and its partner BioNTech won the first emergency authorization from the influential U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-December. That clearance makes it easier for international health groups and poor nations to quickly OK emergency use.
German virus death toll tops 50,000 even as infections sink: The death toll from the coronavirus in Germany has passed 50,000, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks even as infection figures are finally declining. The country’s disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday another 859 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the total so far to 50,642.
Virginia lawmakers vote to remove statue of segregationist: A panel of Virginia legislators advanced a bill Friday to remove a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a staunch segregationist, from the state Capitol grounds.
The decision came amid a yearslong effort in history-rich Virginia to rethink who is honored in the state’s public spaces. Byrd, a Democrat, served as governor and U.S. senator. He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.
“It is my deep belief that monuments to segregation, massive resistance, and the subjugation of one race below another, like this statue, serve only as a reminder to the overt and institutional racism that has and continues to plague our Commonwealth,” the bill’s sponsor, Del. Jay Jones, said when introducing the measure.
Tire falls from small plane into Chicago neighborhood: A tire fell from a small plane near homes in a Chicago neighborhood before the plane landed safely at O’Hare International Airport.
No injuries were reported on the ground or among those on the plane, which sent up sparks on a runway as it landed Thursday evening without its left side landing gear, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.
The single-engine plane was traveling to Chicago from Ironwood, which is located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Two crew members and five passengers were on board.
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season: A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of a state lawmaker in Oklahoma.
A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season. Rep. Justin Humphrey’s district includes the heavily forested Ouachita Mountains in southeast Oklahoma, where a Bigfoot festival is held each year. He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.
Humphrey says his bill would only allow trapping and that he also hopes to secure $25,000 to be offered as a bounty.
Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction: A rare gold coin made by a noted craftsman in New York in 1787 has sold at auction in Dallas for $9.36 million.
Heritage Auctions offered the New York-style Brasher Doubloon on Thursday evening as part of an auction of U.S. coins. Heritage said the sale is the most ever paid for a gold coin at auction and that the buyer wished to remain anonymous.
Of the seven such coins known to exist, the one sold Thursday was the “finest quality,” Imhof said. It came from the collection of the late New York businessman Donald G. Partrick, who purchased it in 1979 for $725,000.