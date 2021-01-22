Pfizer to supply 40M COVID-19 shots for poor countries

The decision came amid a yearslong effort in history-rich Virginia to rethink who is honored in the state’s public spaces. Byrd, a Democrat, served as governor and U.S. senator. He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

“It is my deep belief that monuments to segregation, massive resistance, and the subjugation of one race below another, like this statue, serve only as a reminder to the overt and institutional racism that has and continues to plague our Commonwealth,” the bill’s sponsor, Del. Jay Jones, said when introducing the measure.

Tire falls from small plane into Chicago neighborhood: A tire fell from a small plane near homes in a Chicago neighborhood before the plane landed safely at O’Hare International Airport.

No injuries were reported on the ground or among those on the plane, which sent up sparks on a runway as it landed Thursday evening without its left side landing gear, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.