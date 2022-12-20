Peru Congress opens door to early elections amid unrest

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s congress has tentatively endorsed a plan to hold early elections in 2024 in a bid to defuse a political crisis marked by deadly unrest after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal was approved by a two-thirds majority of the legislature on Tuesday and would push up to April 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026. The plan — part of a narrow constitutional amendment — must be ratified in the next annual legislative session for it to take effect. The measure has the backing of caretaker President Dina Boluarte, who took over from Castillo after the former schoolteacher tried to dissolve Congress on Dec. 7.