PERFORMER AND STUDENT

Jhetta Anderson
Age: 23
Hometown: Pomona, NJ
Occupation: Student at Stockton University
What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?
Immediately following her 18th birthday, Anderson’s mother registered her to vote. For her first time voting, she participated in a local school board election. However, since the young voter did not know who to vote for, Anderson looked to her mother for guidance.
“I didn’t know anything at the time. I remember asking my mother, ‘who are these people?’ and ‘why are we picking these people?’” Anderson noted.
Now, Anderson said, when it comes time to vote, she has discussions with her parents and peers about the nominated candidates to ensure that her vote is an educated decision.
What does voting mean to you?
As a young Black female performer, Anderson emphasized that just as she wants her voice and perspective to be heard in her performances, she also wants her voice to be heard where it counts the most: at the ballot box.
“At one point they didn’t want us to vote,” she said, emotion seeping into her words, “at one point the voices of women who looked like me—they didn’t matter.”
The importance of voting, to Anderson, became even more apparent during the 2016 election.
“I felt this sense of urgency,” she paused, searching for the words, “and it was a ‘everyone needs to get up and go vote’ type of feeling.”
Anderson expressed that she does not judge those who do not vote, but she was not entirely happy with individuals’ lack of participation.
“To not vote is a disservice to yourself, your community, and your country,” she said.
The inaction of others does not deter Anderson, however.
“Even now, they still want us to be silent,” the 23 year-old performer stated. Voting, to Anderson, is a comforting reassurance that she is contributing to the betterment of her community.
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
From an early age, Anderson witnessed her parents’ dedication to the political process, a dedication that instilled in her the importance of making her vote count. Her mother would often wake her up early in the morning and then the pair would venture to the polls to cast their votes together. Her father, after working twelve hour workdays, would still make the trip to the polls to cast his vote. She fondly recounted the days when he would pick her up after school to take her with him to the polls.
“Seeing that tradition of my parents taking advantage of every voting opportunity they get was, and is, truly amazing and honorable to see,” she said, with a glaze of admiration in her eyes.
For this upcoming election, she plans on making an in-person visit to the ballot box to cast her vote.
As a last plea to undecided voters, she stated, “The only thing wrong about the voting process is missing the opportunity to participate.”
— Malikah Stafford, for The Press of Atlantic City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!