PERFORMER AND STUDENT

The importance of voting, to Anderson, became even more apparent during the 2016 election.

“I felt this sense of urgency,” she paused, searching for the words, “and it was a ‘everyone needs to get up and go vote’ type of feeling.”

Anderson expressed that she does not judge those who do not vote, but she was not entirely happy with individuals’ lack of participation.

“To not vote is a disservice to yourself, your community, and your country,” she said.

The inaction of others does not deter Anderson, however.

“Even now, they still want us to be silent,” the 23 year-old performer stated. Voting, to Anderson, is a comforting reassurance that she is contributing to the betterment of her community.

