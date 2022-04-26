Pepperoni Bread at JW’s Restaurant

JW’s Restaurant in Absecon is a fun, little place to stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and they have impressed us since day one with Owner and Chef Sam Barile’s creative takes on Cajun-, Creole- and Southern-style cooking. But one of his best creations has no roots in the South at all – the pepperoni bread.
This awesome starter is a melty mix of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled into a buttery loaf and served in slices. It’s perfectly sharable among a table of friends, but you can be certain that it will be gone as fast as it came. Order two.
JW’s Restaurant is located at 139 E. Faunce Landing Road in Absecon. Go to JWsRestaurant.com.
