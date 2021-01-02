Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Reese dead at age 42

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Reese died Saturday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital of an apparent brain aneurysm.

A statement by House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said Reese, 42, died with his family by his side. Surviving are his wife, Angela, and three children, who live in Mount Pleasant.

Reese, a Republican, represented Westmoreland and part of Somerset counties for more than a decade. He was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-2021 session.

"On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family," Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said in a prepared statement.

Reese announced in December he'd become infected with COVID-19. He said his symptoms were mild.

He was elected as representative of the 59th District in 2009, replacing retiring State Rep. Jess Stairs. In 2019, he won a fifth term in office.

In August, Reese was the lead sponsor of House Bill 2787, which would have allowed school officials, instead of state authorities, to decide whether to cancel sports and extracurricular activities for K-12 students.