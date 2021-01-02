Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Reese dead at age 42

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Reese died Saturday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital of an apparent brain aneurysm.
A statement by House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said Reese, 42, died with his family by his side. Surviving are his wife, Angela, and three children, who live in Mount Pleasant.
Reese, a Republican, represented Westmoreland and part of Somerset counties for more than a decade. He was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-2021 session.
"On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family," Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said in a prepared statement.
Reese announced in December he'd become infected with COVID-19. He said his symptoms were mild.
He was elected as representative of the 59th District in 2009, replacing retiring State Rep. Jess Stairs. In 2019, he won a fifth term in office.
In August, Reese was the lead sponsor of House Bill 2787, which would have allowed school officials, instead of state authorities, to decide whether to cancel sports and extracurricular activities for K-12 students.
The bill was introduced five days after Gov. Tom Wolf said that officials at the health and education departments thought all school sports should be postponed until at least Jan. 1 because of COVID-19's rapid spread.
"I was personally taken aback by the governor's comments," Reese said at the time. "I think we need to let them play as best they can."
Wolf's three-week ban on in-person student extracurricular activities expires Monday along with other COVID-19 mitigation measures that took effect Dec. 12.
A brain aneurysm is a bulging or rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, often accompanied by a sudden, severe headache, according to the Mayo Clinic. A ruptured aneurysm can lead to bleeding in the brain and sudden death.