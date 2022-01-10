Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire sues over COVID-19 funds for entertainment venues

The pandemic hath brought a financial plague on many businesses, one of them a popular Elizabethan festival that brings 200,000 merrymakers to the Lancaster area for weekends of beer-quaffing, jousting and honoring the queen.

The outdoor Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — which says its revenue fell more than 70% at one point in 2020 — is suing the U.S. Small Business Administration over its denial of $5.8 million in pandemic relief funds. Ren Faire, as it's known, says that the federal agency did not give a reason for the denial and is asking a federal judge in Philadelphia to award it the coin of the realm that it believes it deserves.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Ren Faire," says the suit, which seeks a judge to award the relief funds. The firm's attorney said Ren Faire would not comment beyond what's in the suit.

The U.S. government threw a pandemic lifeline to business through the Paycheck Protection Program. A smaller rescue package was the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, with $16.2 billion for grants for live event operators, theatrical producers, museums, zoos, aquariums, and comedy clubs.