Pennsylvania plans to merge 6 state universities. But some fear 'a slow death' for troubled schools.

They project enrollment will grow at the six campuses in Western and North-Central Pennsylvania as academic choices across three campuses expand. And consolidation could convince the Republican-controlled legislature to provide more funding for the new schools and the system's other eight universities — a must if the system is to survive, officials say.

"If the legislature sees the efforts being made to right the ship, I really believe there will be more," said state Sen. Scott Martin, a member of the system's board of governors.

More than a half-dozen other states have consolidated colleges or considered doing so in recent years. In Pennsylvania, the merger means campuses would report to a single leadership team and operate with one staff and budget. The two mergers are projected to save millions of dollars over time and improve operating margins within three to five years.

But students could be asked to take up to one in four courses online, and what happens with sports is still uncertain.

Interviews with more than 50 students, faculty, alumni, administrators, board members, lawmakers and government officials show no clear consensus on how to fix the troubled system. Of the more than 100 who testified during about eight hours of public hearings this month, only one spoke in favor.