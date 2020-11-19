Pennsylvania gaming revenue rebounds in October, but a new COVID-19 slowdown looms

Internet casino games in Pennsylvania generated $59.7 million in revenue in October, compared to $4.9 million last year when only three casinos had launched their online offerings. Sports betting, which is mostly conducted online, generated $36.8 million in revenue in October, more than double the $15 million booked a year ago.

The surge in online gaming this year is partly caused by casino loyalists who have shifted some or all of their wagers to the internet, but gaming analysts also suggested that much of the online action is from new customers, based upon the pre-COVID experience in New Jersey, which launched online gaming more than five years ago.

Internet gamblers tend to be younger, and more of them are male, than typical casino patrons, who are attracted to the social experience and the atmosphere of the casino gaming floor, said Chris Grove, a managing director of Las Vegas gaming consultant Eilers & Krejcik.

"Online casino players are only looking to gamble for a brief period of time — they may be looking to fill in a 10- to 20-minute gap in their day," Grove said. "That experience is distinct from the retail experience — the sensory overload of a typical casino, and the energy and the environment."