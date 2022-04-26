Pennsylvania Ave. Soft Pretzel at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Ground zero for brewskis of all varieties in Atlantic City, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has made a name for itself since opening in late 2018, with its reputation built on both the strength of its incredible beer program as well as the killer eats that come out of the kitchen of Chef Charles Soreth. Everything from kielbasa reubens to lobster rolls can be found on the menu alongside an amazing list of burgers and hot dogs.
But what could possibly pair better with the lineup of tasty craft brews than a big giant pretzel? Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall delivers the goods on this one and then some. A huge Bavarian-style pretzel comes paired with their own house mustard and an incredible beer cheese sauce made with Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA. Have fun varying up your dunks as you work your way through round after round of tasty beers.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenue.com
